The White House has denied widely circulated information claiming that U.S. President Donald Trump fell asleep during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China.

This was written by White House Communications Director Steven Cheung on the social network X.

He called unfounded the claim by Newsweek magazine that Trump fell asleep during the speech of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"This is false information. During the speech, President Trump was looking through the documents lying in front of him. The movement of his eyes is clearly visible. This is exactly why people distrust the media so much. They lie constantly," Cheung said.

Note that the Newsweek publication claimed that Trump fell asleep during the plenary session of the APEC summit.