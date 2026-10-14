American senators sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump urging him to abandon the diesel deal with Russia.

The text of the appeal was published on his page on the social network X by the initiator of the appeal, Democrat Richard Blumenthal.

The senators state that lifting U.S. sanctions on Russian diesel exports will provide Russia with additional funds to finance the military sector.

«This deal is a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our allies, and it must be canceled,» the statement says.

The letter notes that American families suffering from high fuel prices will hardly feel any improvement in the situation due to the arrival of Russian diesel on the global market. Instead of the deal, the senators urged the head of the White House to increase economic pressure on Russia and China by using the powers granted to him by the Lindsey Graham law (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) on sanctions against the Russian Federation and Iran.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the American leader agreed on supplies of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets. For this purpose, Washington eased sanctions against Moscow in the energy sector until April 2027. As Putin noted, this will help the global economy.

Source: Lenta.ru