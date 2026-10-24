Devlet Bahçeli: Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are above temporary disagreements

The chairman of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahçeli, issued a statement in which he paid particular attention to relations with Azerbaijan, the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev to Ankara, and the future of the Turkic world.

As 1news.az reports, the relevant provisions are contained in Bahçeli's written statement of October 23, distributed following a joint meeting of the MHP's Central Executive Committee, Central Disciplinary Committee, and deputies.

Speaking about the summit of the Organization of Turkic States to be held next week in Ankara, Bahçeli particularly emphasized the significance of the invitation extended to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"The invitation by our President of the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, to the summit in Ankara is of special importance from the standpoint of preserving the historical and strategic value of Turkish-Azerbaijani relations," the statement says.

The MHP leader emphasized that the relations between the two fraternal states have much deeper roots than the current political conjuncture.

"The ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan stand above everyday political events and temporary disagreements. They are based on a common history, language, culture, mutual trust, and the spiritual unity of our peoples," Bahçeli stated.

At the same time, the Turkish politician effectively acknowledged that issues requiring resolution may arise in relations between the states.

"Between states, various assessments and issues awaiting their resolution can certainly arise. The main thing is to demonstrate the will to resolve them through mutual understanding and direct dialogue, without damaging fraternal relations," he emphasized.

According to Bahçeli, maintaining mutual trust between Ankara and Baku is of fundamental importance not only for bilateral relations, but also for the entire Turkic world.

"Preserving trust between Turkey and Azerbaijan is a necessary condition for the continuation of solidarity between the two states and for ensuring the common future of the Turkic world," the statement says.

The MHP leader devoted a separate part of his address to what he assessed as attempts to divide the Turkic world and exclude Turkey from the processes of its integration.

"We are closely following approaches aimed at viewing Turkey separately from the Turkic world and at implementing Turkic world projects without Turkey," Bahçeli noted.

He emphasized that relations between the Turkic states have a deep historical foundation and cannot be reduced to political projects, geopolitical calculations, and divisive initiatives shaped from the outside.

According to him, the future of the Turkic world must be based on the sovereignty of independent states, mutual respect, equal partnership, trust, and fraternal relations.

In this context, Bahçeli called the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara an important manifestation of historical responsibility and of a common will for a joint future.

"It is obvious that the Turkic world must draw its strength from mutual trust and solidarity. The expectations of those who are troubled by this unity will not be fulfilled in the face of the common will of our fraternal states," he stated.

Speaking about the regional situation, Bahçeli also noted that the development of events across a vast geopolitical space — from the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa to the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Turkestan — directly affects Turkey's national security, sovereign rights, and regional responsibility.

He emphasized that Ankara intends to consistently defend its national interests and to continue working to strengthen the unity of the Turkic world.

Thus, in his statement, Bahçeli placed emphasis on the need to preserve the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey, to overcome possible disagreements through direct dialogue, and to prevent the weakening of mutual trust between the two countries.