An event marking Victory Day was held in Marneuli

In Georgia's Marneuli region, home to a compact Azerbaijani population, a ceremonial event titled "Pride Born of Victory" was held to mark November 8 — Victory Day.

According to Report's Georgian bureau, the event was organized by the Azerbaijani House and the Center for the Integration of Azerbaijanis of Georgia (GAİM) with the support of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund (ADDF).

Mahabbat Imanov, director of the Azerbaijani House and GAİM, noted that the Victory is not only a military success, but also a triumph of historical justice and national pride.

Speakers at the event included Mufti of the Administration of Muslims of Georgia Haji Etibar Eminov, representative of Georgia's First Channel Ramila Aliyeva, former members of the Georgian parliament Azer Suleymanov and Ramiz Bekirov, Professor Shuraddin Mammadli, Chairman of the Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia Huseyn Yusibov, and others.

The speeches noted that the Azerbaijanis of Georgia take great pride in Azerbaijan's historical achievements, and that the media and educational institutions play an important role in preserving national identity, the native language, and historical memory.

As part of the program, an exhibition of handmade works by students of the GAİM drawing course, dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War and the historic Victory, was held. The SARVAN folklore ensemble presented Georgian and Azerbaijani national dances and music, and ashug Nargila Mehtiyeva and her students performed works on the saz.