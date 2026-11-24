Baku's housing market looks bigger, more expensive and more stable than it actually is. An analysis of 13,000 listings carried out by the First News Intelligence Unit team shows why.

A morning in Baku begins with coffee. A real estate agent sets his cup down beside the laptop, opens a listings site and posts an apartment in the White City: four rooms, 185 square meters, eighteenth floor, one million one hundred thousand manats. A couple of photos, the routine "price negotiable." He does not know (or perhaps he does know and does not care) that the same apartment is already in the feed another twenty-one times. The same walls, the same floor, almost the same price. Only the phone numbers are different.

We did not witness this scene ourselves, but its trace is clearly visible in the data: on Nov. 16, 2026, an apartment with those parameters was posted on the real estate listings portal bina.az in 22 listings. For a buyer that is twenty-two offers. For the market it is one apartment waiting for its buyer.

Baku's housing market today lives in that gap between what can be seen and what is there. In September we wrote that apartment prices are rising while the number of deals barely grows. That analysis rested on the fifth issue of ABB Bank's real estate market review and on official statistics.

Now we have looked at one of the main "shop windows" by which everyone judges this market (buyers, banks, appraisers and even statisticians): that same listings portal, bina.az. And we found three curious things in it:

The shop window is inflated.

Prices in it are set by those who have no need to sell here and now.

And a noticeable part of new housing exists outside the banks and outside the statistics.

Together they explain why the market can stand on pause for years without falling.

The shop window matters not only to buyers. As we showed in September, appraisers rely on listing prices, and banks that take apartments as collateral rely on appraisals. A price nobody has paid turns, through this chain, into the value of collateral, and that value into an argument that prices are "holding." So the question of how far the shop window corresponds to reality concerns more than just those looking for an apartment.

We analyzed all active listings for the sale of one-, two-, three- and four-room apartments in Baku's six most expensive locations: the Sabail and Nasimi districts, the areas around the Nizami and Icherisheher metro stations, the White City (Agh Shahar) and Sea Breeze. That came to 13,421 listings, about a quarter of all listings for the sale of such apartments in the city. And as far as we know, a breakdown of this kind is being published for the first time.

One caveat right away: this is not all of Baku's housing but its "top floor." The median apartment in the sample costs between 275,000 and 570,000 manats, and a square meter between 3,200 and 4,800. Residential outskirts and suburbs live by their own laws, and the conclusions below do not apply to them directly.

Table 1. Six locations: a summary

Location Number of listings Median price, thousand AZN Price per sq. m, AZN Share of new-build apartments without renovation Duplicate listings White City 1,641 570 4,815 42% 33% Sea Breeze 1,152 275 3,910 54% 10% Icherisheher m. 819 385 3,785 9% 16% Nizami m. 1,912 355 3,463 19% 23% Sabail district 1,948 310 3,200 14% 18% Nasimi district 7,367 330 3,195 14% 26%

Source: FNIU calculations based on bina.az data as of Nov. 16, 2026. The area around Icherisheher is part of the Sabail district, and the area around Nizami is partly in the Nasimi district, so the rows cannot be added together.

One apartment, twenty-two listings

The White City apartment mentioned at the start of this article is not an exception but the rule. In the Nasimi district a three-room apartment on the 11th floor was posted 29 times, and all 29 listings were placed by different companies. A three-room apartment near the Icherisheher metro station, 24 times. Even on a strict count, where a copy means a listing with the same floor area, floor, number of floors in the building and a price within 3%, surplus copies account for between 10% of listings in Sea Breeze and 33% in the White City.

In other words, in the White City every third listing repeats another, and in the Nasimi district every fourth.

Chart 1. Share of surplus copies by location

Table 2. Record holders: one apartment, dozens of listings

Location Apartment Floor Number of times listed Asking price, thousand AZN Nasimi district 3 rooms, 105 m² 11 of 16 29 269–285 Icherisheher m. 3 rooms, 148 m² 6 of 20 24 540–595 White City 4 rooms, 185 m² 18 of 20 22 1,017–1,200 White City 2 rooms, 68 m² 10 of 20 22 375–400 Sabail district 3 rooms, 108 m² 8 of 18 13 348–355 Nizami m. 3 rooms, 105 m² 5 of 17 12 555–560

Source: FNIU calculations based on bina.az data as of Nov. 16, 2026.

It is clear who does this. In 96-100% of the groups of copies, the listings were placed by different intermediary firms. Among the 83 listing cards near the Nizami and Icherisheher metro stations that we went through by hand, 82% were posted by intermediaries and only 18% by the owners themselves. It is these intermediaries that inflate the shop window: every agent who takes on an apartment posts it in his own name.

The logic is simple. An owner rarely gives an apartment to a single agency, the commission goes to whoever brings the buyer, and every intermediary wants the calls to come to him. The more copies there are, the lower the chance of standing out, and the more one has to pay the platform to bump listings up. The shop window grows while the number of apartments in it does not. There is most likely no ill intent here, only the economics of a listings board, where visibility matters more than accuracy.

The consequences, however, are quite material.

The number of listings stops being a measure of supply: a buyer scrolling the feed sees a market noticeably larger than the real one. The price in a listing stops being the price of an apartment: within that same group of 22 listings in the White City there are prices from 1,017,000 to 1,200,000 manats. In theory these could be different apartments with the same layout and similar photographs (that happens too), yet it is more likely that this is one and the same apartment in different versions from different intermediaries. Sometimes the listings make that impossible to tell, and that is the problem. The shop window confuses even the parameters of the building itself: in listings for one residential complex near the Nizami metro station, the number of floors is given as 22, 23, 24 and 25.

Imagine a family looking for a three- or four-room apartment near the Nizami metro station. The filter on the site shows them almost 1,300 listings. That sense of choice is deceptive: almost every fourth listing is a copy of another, and there are noticeably fewer real apartments. To work out what a particular apartment actually costs, the family will have to compare several versions of its price from different agents, and to work out what it is worth on the market, they will have to go beyond the shop window. Because the shop window itself will not tell them.

Two markets under one roof

Here is one telling example.

This complex stands in an area that Baku residents still call, out of old habit, the 6th Parallel. The building went up more than ten years ago, and two pricing realities live in it at once.

Table 3. One building: the developer and private sellers

Condition Area, m² Floor Price, AZN AZN per m² Renovated and furnished 218 7 681,000 3,120 Renovated and furnished 215 21 650,000 3,020 Unrenovated 175 12 525,000 3,000 Renovated and furnished 219 22 650,000 2,970 Unrenovated 175 14 520,000 2,970 Renovated and furnished 215 6 615,000 2,860 Unrenovated 128 23 335,000 2,620

Source: listings on bina.az, Nov. 15-16, 2026.

Residents who once bought apartments here, renovated them and furnished them are asking between 2,860 and 3,120 manats per square meter. The developer, who still holds unsold apartments in the building, is asking 2,970-3,000 manats for bare concrete walls. That is to say, exactly the same. The residents' apartments are slightly larger, and a square meter in a larger apartment is usually a little cheaper, but that adjustment does not come close to covering the cost of renovation and furniture. And a private owner of an unrenovated apartment in the same building is asking 2,620 manats per square meter, 13-15% less than the developer.

Developers seem genuinely surprised by this behavior of other sellers (second-hand ones). One developer, actively building up the neighboring blocks, with whom our newsroom happened to speak, does not understand why residents of nearby buildings sell apartments "so cheaply."

He compares the market with his own listings rather than his listings with the market. And he can afford to, as long as his financial model lets him hold unsold housing for years.

The logic of the developer in the table above is not hard to understand. The building was finished long ago, the land and the construction are paid for, and keeping an empty apartment costs little. Cutting the price would mean admitting that it had been too high all along and knocking down the benchmark for the other unsold apartments in the building. Waiting is easier. But waiting has a price, and it is not only the developer who pays it: after the deal, the buyer of a "concrete box" spends months more and tens of thousands of manats on renovation, while the market gets a benchmark that no deals confirm.

One building is of course not statistics. But the statistics say the same thing.

An unrenovated apartment should cost less than the same apartment renovated, by at least the price of the renovation. For one- and two-room apartments in the center that is indeed the case: without renovation a square meter is 9-17% cheaper. For large apartments there is almost no discount, and near the Nizami metro station a "box" is even 4% more expensive per square meter than a finished apartment.

Table 4. Is renovation priced in: AZN per m² without renovation against AZN per m² with renovation

Location 3-4-Room apartments (unrenovated vs. renovated) 1–2 Room apartments Nizami m. +4% -9% Sabail district* +5% -17% Icherisheher m. -2% insufficient data Nasimi district -3% -9% White City -12% -8% Sea Breeze -13% -24%

* In the Sabail district the historic center and tracts of new construction are mixed together, so the comparison is approximate. Source: FNIU calculations based on bina.az data as of Nov. 16, 2026.

A caveat: in the center this is often a comparison between a developer in a new building and a private seller in an older building next door. Inside genuinely new buildings there is no secondary market yet, and there is nothing to compare with. That is exactly why the building on the 6th Parallel is so telling: in it the two markets meet face to face.

In the shop window they look the same. The first is the market of private sellers, who have deadlines, a need for money and therefore prices that take the condition of the apartment into account. The second is the market of developers, who have no need to sell, at least as long as they can wait. Their price is not a market price but the price below which they will not go. The average price per square meter in a district mixes the two markets and is therefore inflated: it includes prices at which apartments go months without finding a buyer.

The price of those in no hurry

How long a listing has been on the site is the best available sign of how far a seller's price matches buyers' expectations. The platform does not show the publication date, but listing numbers rise over time. From the number of the earliest listing for each apartment we reconstructed how long it has been up for sale.

The picture is the same in all six locations: the longest-standing listings are large unrenovated new builds, that is, mostly developers' apartments. In the center, 25-40% of such apartments have been on the site for more than six months; among renovated apartments the figure is 15-24%. The gap is sharpest in the Sabail district: the median for a three- or four-room apartment without renovation is 140 days, with renovation 63.

The center's most expensive "boxes" are near the Icherisheher metro station: the median large unrenovated apartment there is listed at 750,000 manats and has been on the site for 100 days on average. The higher the price tag, the longer the wait: that pattern runs through all six locations.

Chart 2. Share of apartments listed on the site for more than six months

What does a seller do when an apartment finds no buyer? In a normal market he lowers the price. On bina.az something else is visible: the listing is bumped up the feed. Among listings for large unrenovated apartments that have been up for more than six months, 58-68% in the center were refreshed in the past week. For renovated apartments it is 34-41%.

The longer an apartment sits, the more insistently it is bumped, while the prices of its copies do not change.

Beyond the center the behavior is different. In the White City and especially in Sea Breeze, old listings are bumped less often than in the center: 32% and 16%. There a significant share of apartments is sold by the developers themselves, and they have no reason to fight twenty agents for the top of the feed. But they do not sacrifice price either: the apartment simply stays in the shop window.

Table 5. Long exposure and bumping: 3-4-room apartments

Location Unrenovated: median days listed Unrenovated: bumped within a week* Renovated: median days listed Renovated: bumped within a week* Nizami m. 69 59% 51 38% Icherisheher m. 100 68% 67 34% Sabail district 140 64% 63 36% Nasimi district 65 58% 50 41% White City 106 32% 64 40% Sea Breeze 374 16% 239 22%

* The share of listings older than six months that were refreshed in the past 7 days. Source: FNIU calculations based on bina.az data as of Nov. 16, 2026.

Against this background, one- and two-room apartments look livelier: in the center and in the White City, 9-25% of such unrenovated apartments have been listed for more than six months. There is demand in the expensive segment, but it is concentrated where the final price tag remains relatively affordable. This also confirms the conclusion of our September article about shrinking floor areas. At current prices for large apartments, demand is not keeping up with supply, and activity on the market remains low.

The price of those "in no hurry" is heard by official statistics too.

According to the State Service on Property Issues, registrations of ownership rights to apartments in January-September 2026 were 2.9% higher than a year earlier. The State Statistics Committee's housing price index rose 8.4% over the same nine months, and 11.9% on the primary market. Prices are rising almost three times faster than volume, new builds are getting more expensive faster than the secondary market, and bank mortgage lending in January-August fell 13.7%, according to the Central Bank.

Chart 3. Official statistics: prices rising faster than volume

There is a detail here that is easy to miss. The State Statistics Committee's index is built not on the register of deals but on a quarterly survey: price information is reported by housing construction cooperatives, companies and real estate agencies. That is, by the same developers and intermediaries whose shop window we have been taking apart.

The real prices of deals that pass through the banks and the register are still not published.

Invisible apartments

In older housing stock a title deed (chikharish) is indicated in 96-99% of listings. For unrenovated new builds the picture is different: in the center it ranges from 25% to 73% depending on the location and the size of the apartment, in the White City it is 44%, in Sea Breeze 5-15%.

Chart 4. Share of listings with a title deed

This matters more than it seems. An apartment without a title deed generally cannot be bought with a mortgage. The option of a mortgage is marked in only 17-35% of listings for unrenovated new builds in the center, whereas for renovated apartments it is marked in roughly half. And a deal involving such an apartment does not immediately show up in the registration statistics on which any market analysis rests.

Hence an uncomfortable conclusion for everyone who reads the official figures. The 2.9% rise in registrations describes first of all that part of the market where apartments already have their documents, that is, the secondary market. What is happening with sales of developers' apartments without a title deed is visible neither in registrations nor in mortgage statistics. The market we measure and the market that exists diverge not only in price but in volume.

So a significant part of developers' supply exists outside the banks and outside the statistics. It is bought without a bank loan, with the buyer's own money or on installments from the developer itself, and it appears in the official figures with a long delay, if it appears at all. Two things hold mortgages back in Azerbaijan: the banks have little long money, and many buildings have no title deeds. Without solving the second problem, even solving the first will not help.

There is a city, but not yet a market

The White City and Sea Breeze are Baku's most prominent new residential projects, and in May 2026 they signed a cooperation agreement.

Both are arranged on a similar model. A management company is responsible for carrying out a single master plan, and different developers build according to it. The White City's master plan was drawn up by Britain's Atkins, the city approved it in 2010, and the project covers 221 hectares.

Sea Breeze is being built to a master plan by Britain's Scott Brownrigg along 18 kilometers of coastline, and the founding company has turned from a developer into the project's manager.

Table 6. The White City and Sea Breeze

White City Sea Breeze Development model A management company implements the master plan; construction is carried out by different developers A management company implements the master plan; construction is carried out by different developers Median price per m², AZN 4,815 - the highest price per m² in the study 3,910 Listing structure Agency-dominated: one-third of listings are duplicates Developer-dominated: direct sales, with approximately 10% duplicate listings Purchase structure Mortgage financing is available for 21–41% of listings Developer installment plans are available for 68% of large unrenovated apartments Title deed availability for unrenovated apartments 44% 5–15% Renovation priced in Yes: unrenovated flats are 8–12% cheaper Yes: unrenovated flats are 13–24% cheaper Listed for over six months 34% of large unrenovated flats; 9% of small unrenovated flats 83% of large unrenovated flats; 44% of small unrenovated flats

Source: FNIU calculations based on bina.az data as of Nov. 16, 2026.

Such a model creates alternative clusters in the city and increases supply. It is a positive experience, even if a luxury one so far. But the data also show its limits.

The White City has the most expensive square meter in the study: 4,815 manats, 27% more than near the Icherisheher metro station. The new district is valued more highly than the historic center.

There is more behind this than fashion. A buyer in the White City pays for an environment the old center does not have: a thought-through layout, a seafront, new infrastructure. Demand for that environment is real, and it can be seen in the one- and two-room apartments, which stay listed here for less time than anywhere else. The question is whether the market is willing to pay the same premium per square meter in large apartments.

And it is here, in the White City, that the shop window is most inflated, with every third listing turning out to be a copy.

At the same time, prices inside the district are more rational than in the center: renovation is priced into them, and one- and two-room apartments stay on the site for less time than anywhere else in the study. On the other hand, a third of large unrenovated apartments have been listed for more than six months, and fewer than half of them have a title deed.

Sea Breeze is arranged differently. It is a shop window of developers, not of agents: sales go directly, and instead of a bank mortgage the buyer is offered installments from the developer. A title deed is present in 5-15% of listings, and listings here stay up longer than anywhere else: even one- and two-room apartments, the project's main product, average 110-116 days, and large apartments more than a year.

Part of it is the place itself. Sea Breeze is still more a seasonal resort than a city: there is almost no full-fledged year-round infrastructure (shopping centers, cinemas), while work, study and government offices remain in the historic center.

A master plan carried out by one management company with several developers solves the city's task: it creates an environment and infrastructure and coordinates construction. But by itself it does not cure the market. Documents, long exposure and an opaque shop window remain the same problems as in the center.

A quiet correction

The construction sector of Azerbaijan's economy, meanwhile, is contracting. According to the State Statistics Committee, in the first half of 2026 it shrank by 13% in real terms, and its share of GDP fell to 4.9%. Investment in housing construction fell 13.9% in January-May. In October a presidential decree created the Coordination Commission for Construction Projects, which is to remove delays with approvals and permits, but its mandate covers projects financed from state funds.

Against this background the main question is no longer whether prices are inflated but how long this can go on. The answer is unpleasant for all sides: quite a long time.

A bubble bursts when borrowers have nothing to pay with and banks force the sale of collateral. There is no such risk on this market yet. Leverage is low, the budget is in surplus, and developers who have held finished apartments for years can still afford to wait. In nominal terms prices can hold for a long time yet.

But in real terms the correction is already under way, just quietly. Inflation in January-October was 5.6%. A deposit, as we wrote in September, brings around 10% a year. An apartment listed at the same price for a year has become cheaper in real terms over that year, and its owner has also missed out on the income the same money would have brought in a bank. That is usually how markets without leverage come out of stagnation: not through a crash but through slow depreciation with unchanged price tags.

A simple example. An apartment priced at 500,000 manats and listed at the same price for a year loses about 28,000 in real terms at 5.6% inflation. Had the owner sold it a year ago and put the money on deposit, he would have received about 50,000 in interest. Neither of these sums is visible in the listing, but both are real. A developer with ten such apartments loses every year a sum comparable to the price of one more apartment.

Not much can break this equilibrium. A devaluation or another external shock. A revision by banks of collateral valuations on construction loans. A shortage of money at developers, many of whom also work on state contracts, and those, as 2026 has shown, are shrinking. Or new supply that has no need to defend a "historical" price. The gentlest option is the publication of real transaction prices: the market would see itself and begin to adjust without a crisis.

What to do about it

A buyer should remember that the price in a listing is the starting point for bargaining, not the price of the apartment.

It is worth comparing different agents' prices for the same apartment and the prices of private sellers in the same building. In the center the data speak in favor of buildings that are already standing: there the buyer does not overpay for the developer's expectations, gets a title deed and the option of a mortgage, and runs no risk of an unfinished building. In the large-apartment segment, time works for the buyer.

The risk of a developer's installment plan deserves separate consideration: it is convenient, but an apartment without a title deed remains outside the banking system, and its future resale depends on when the documents appear.

Developers should admit that holding an apartment costs money, even if that money is not visible in the accounts. Inflation and forgone income eat away at a frozen price. Long exposure is visible to everyone, and private owners in the same buildings are already asking less. A shop window inflated by copies and bumps deceives no one: the buyers simply do not come.

If the state's goal is growth in the sector, it needs further liberalization and simpler procedures. The path from a plot of land to a construction permit remains long, and those costs end up in the price of a square meter. The White City and Sea Breeze model is worth transferring to other parts of the city, not necessarily central ones: Baku has plenty of empty plots, and a bird's-eye view of the city is enough to see them.

But what the model lacks has to be added to it. First, quick registration of ownership rights in new buildings: without a title deed there is no mortgage. Second, the mortgage itself: it could become the main stimulus for demand, and the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, whose leadership changed in September, could play an important role here. And finally, the publication of closing prices for deals. The data for that have already been collected, by the register, by the banks and by the Central Bank.

And for now, somewhere in Baku an agent finishes his cold coffee and once again bumps that same White City apartment up the feed. It still costs one million one hundred thousand, and it can still be seen twenty-two times. In a month we will check how many times it will be seen then, and whether a buyer will be found for it.

How we calculated this

The data source is all active listings for the sale of 1-4-room apartments on bina.az in six locations (the Sabail and Nasimi districts, the areas around the Nizami and Icherisheher metro stations according to the platform's filter, Agh Shahar, Sea Breeze), downloaded on Nov. 16, 2026: 13,421 unique listings out of 51,780 listings for the sale of such apartments across Baku. All prices are asking prices in manats.

Segments were defined by the markers in the listings: new build without renovation, new build with renovation, older stock. The markers for renovation, title deed, mortgage eligibility and installments were taken from the listings as they stand and were not verified.

Surplus copies are listings with the same number of rooms, floor area, floor and number of floors in the building and a price within 3% of the group's median, minus one listing per group. Identical layouts in different entrances or standard apartments in older stock may end up in one group. On the other hand, agents state a building's number of floors differently, and some copies do not fall into groups at all.

Exposure time was reconstructed from the listing number, which rises over time. The correspondence of numbers to dates was calibrated against the upload dates of photographs. For each apartment the earliest of its listings is taken. This is a lower-bound estimate: if a listing was taken down and posted again, the count resets to zero. "Bumped in the past week" is the share of listings older than six months that were refreshed in the past 7 days.

The share of intermediaries was estimated from a sample of 83 listing cards near the Nizami and Icherisheher metro stations (Nov. 15, 2026). Segments with fewer than 10 listings are not shown in the tables.

Official data: the State Service on Property Issues (registrations for January-September 2026), the State Statistics Committee (housing price index for January-September, construction for the first half of the year, investment in housing construction for January-May, inflation for January-October 2026), the Central Bank (mortgage loans for January-August 2026).