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Ascent to the Khari Bulbul peak organized on the occasion of Victory Day

1news Staff18:40 - Today
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Ascent to the Khari Bulbul peak organized on the occasion of Victory Day

The Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation, with the support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, organized an ascent to the Khari Bulbul peak in the Guba district on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day.

As 1news.az reports citing the Ministry, the ascent to the peak, located at an altitude of 2,783 meters above sea level, symbolized the national unity and patriotic values of the Azerbaijani people, which helped achieve the historic Victory.

The aim of the event is to strengthen the connection with nature and increase interest in mountain tourism.

Having reached the summit, the participants of the ascent hoisted the tricolor State Flag of Azerbaijan there.

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