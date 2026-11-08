Events held in a number of countries to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day

The Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform (ASAP), with the support of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, has organized a series of events in Latvia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Hungary dedicated to November 8 — Victory Day.

As 1news.az reports, at the event held under the moderation of ASAP's representative in Riga, Sehri Sultanli, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Latvia Narmina Mustafayeva and Youth Foundation staff member Zulfiya Yagubova delivered speeches, speaking about our country's Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War and the restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In New York, an event titled "From Victory to the Future: Youth, Development and New Opportunities" was held. The first secretary of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Javid Ismayilov, spoke at the event, emphasizing the significance of the victory won in the Patriotic War.

In London, a panel discussion titled "Legacy of Unity: Youth Dialogue for Joint Impact" was organized. At the event, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Elin Suleymanov spoke about the significance of November 8 — Victory Day. He noted that the Victory won in the 44-day Patriotic War was achieved thanks to the heroism of the martyrs and veterans, and the unity and solidarity of the Azerbaijani people.

During the discussions, attention was paid to the opportunities available to Azerbaijani youth studying abroad, their career prospects, and their role in promoting our country's image on the international stage.

In the French city of Toulouse, an event titled "Toward Victory: From Memory to Tomorrow" was held. Speaking at the event, Isa Mammadov, Rza Movsumov, Saida Namazova, and ASAP representatives spoke about the significance of the Victory won in the 44-day Patriotic War, the unity of our people, and the heroism of the martyrs.

The role of Azerbaijani youth living abroad in preserving our national values and conveying Azerbaijani realities to the world community was also emphasized. A video dedicated to Victory Day was shown at the event.

An event dedicated to Victory Day was also held in the Hungarian capital, Budapest. Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Hungary Esmira Jafarova spoke in her address about the significance of the Victory won in the 44-day Patriotic War. She noted that the liberation of the city of Shusha from occupation on November 8, 2020, became an important turning point in the course of the war.

A musical program was presented at the event, and a photo exhibition reflecting Azerbaijan's Victory and the restoration work being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation was displayed.