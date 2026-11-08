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Congratulations on Azerbaijan's Victory Day displayed on electronic boards in Ankara

1news Staff22:15 - 08 / 11 / 2026
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Congratulations on Azerbaijan's Victory Day displayed on electronic boards in Ankara

In Ankara, congratulations addressed to Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day – were displayed on the twin towers of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) and on the Atakule tower.

As 1news.az reports, the placement of the congratulations on digital advertising screens was initiated by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkey with the support of the Ankara City Hall.

Note that since yesterday, Azerbaijan's Victory Day has also been highlighted on digital advertising screens along the main roads and avenues of Ankara. They display the inscriptions: "We congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on November 8 – Victory Day. Your joy is our joy!"

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