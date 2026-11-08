 Ukraine has determined the full composition of its delegation for the talks in Abu Dhabi | 1news.az
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Ukraine has determined the full composition of its delegation for the talks in Abu Dhabi

1news Staff22:40 - 08 / 11 / 2026
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Ukraine has determined the full composition of its delegation for the talks in Abu Dhabi

Ukraine has formed the full composition of the delegation that will take part in the talks in Abu Dhabi.

As 1news.az reports, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine citing an informed source.

According to the source, the Ukrainian delegation will be headed by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov. It will also include the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov; the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia; the first deputy head of the Office of the President, Serhiy Kyslytsya; the deputy chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Vadym Skibitsky; and an analyst from the team of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

At the same time, the military track of the talks will continue to be overseen by the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Hnatov. According to the source, he will not take part directly in the current meeting, however, cooperation on military issues with Skibitsky will be maintained.

Representatives of European countries are also expected to arrive in Abu Dhabi. Separate negotiation formats have been provided for them.

Among the main topics of the meeting are postwar security guarantees, de-escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, humanitarian issues, and further steps toward achieving a peaceful settlement.

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