Trump considers a resumption of U.S. strikes on Iran unlikely

U.S. President Donald Trump said that a resumption of U.S. strikes on Iran is highly unlikely, especially if progress is made toward a nuclear deal and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

As 1news.az reports, he said this in an interview with CNN News.

"It depends on whether they sign a very tough agreement. I would strike if necessary, but we have already hit them very hard," the American leader noted.

He warned that the U.S. Armed Forces remain fully ready: "I have three aircraft carriers here. They are fully equipped and ready for battle."

Trump also claimed that the United States is capable of destroying 38 Iranian bridges within an hour and that Iran has only 10% of its missile capability and 15% of its drone capability left.

"Most likely, there will be no need for this. They very much want to make a deal," Trump concluded.