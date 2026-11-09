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Climate conference COP31 kicks off in Antalya today

1news Staff08:27 - Today
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Climate conference COP31 kicks off in Antalya today

The 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) — one of the most important international forums on combating climate change, which Turkey is hosting for the first time — begins its work in Antalya today.

As Turkish media report, this was stated in information about the upcoming event.

According to Turkey's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, preparations have been completed for the 12-day conference, which will be attended by representatives of the 196 countries that are parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the European Union.

As part of the conference, a leaders' summit will be held on November 11–12 in the Blue Zone under the chairmanship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

To date, leaders of 102 countries and more than 300 ministers have confirmed their participation in the conference. Applications for the placement of 160 pavilions and 90 delegation offices at the COP31 venue have also been approved.

In addition to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN General Assembly, the European Commission, the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the International Energy Agency will be represented at a high level at COP31.

At the conference, chaired by Turkey's Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum, representatives of 196 countries and the EU will discuss commitments, policies and proposed solutions for tackling the climate crisis.

Turkey intends to implement the concept of an "Action COP," based on the principles of reaching mutual understanding through dialogue, assuming shared responsibility on the basis of consensus, and transforming commitments into real solutions through concrete actions.

About 100,000 people, including representatives of national delegations, are expected to visit the Blue Zone.

In the Green Zone, representatives of the private sector, academia, civil society organizations, youth, technology startups and innovative companies will gather to exchange climate solutions, establish partnerships and showcase innovative projects. According to forecasts, 1.5 million people will visit the COP31 Green Zone in Turkey.

To date, more than 45,000 climate volunteers from 154 countries have received accreditation to participate in COP31.

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