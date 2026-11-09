Özgür Özel congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day

"Yeni Parti" Chairman Özgür Özel called President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

This was stated in a post published on President Ilham Aliyev's page on the social network X.

"Özgür Özel extended congratulations to the head of state and the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Victory Day. The head of state thanked him for the congratulations. During the telephone conversation, it was once again noted that the relations of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as their peoples, are unbreakable," the post reads.