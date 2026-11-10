The price of Azerbaijani oil has fallen to $100 per barrel

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the global market has fallen by $6.56, or 6.1%, to $100.9.

As Report informs, citing a source in the oil market, at the close of trading the price of January futures for Brent crude amounted to $91.76 per barrel.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan fell by $6.22, or 6.07%, to $96.18 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Note that the minimum price of Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 — $15.81 per barrel, and the maximum in July 2008, when it reached $149.66.

In Azerbaijan, this grade of oil is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. SOCAR's share in the contract is 35.3%.