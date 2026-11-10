 In Abu Dhabi, tripartite talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia have begun – UPDATED | 1news.az
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In Abu Dhabi, tripartite talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia have begun – UPDATED

1news Staff12:30 - Today
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In Abu Dhabi, tripartite talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia have begun – UPDATED

The meeting between the delegations of Ukraine, the US, and Russia has started in Abu Dhabi, according to TASS.

The parties will discuss post-war security guarantees rather than an end to the war.

11:10

Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi will begin today at 11:50 Baku time.

A source told TASS about this.

The consultations will take place on November 10–11. The Russian delegation consists of 11 people. It is headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The group also includes Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff Igor Kostyukov and deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff Yuri Zhigalovsky.

The United States is represented at the talks by the president's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov. The negotiating group also includes the head of the president's office Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy Sergiy Kyslytsya and the head of the "Servant of the People" faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia.

The talks in Abu Dhabi will be devoted to issues of security guarantees for Russia and Ukraine. This concerns mutual obligations of the parties, the details of which are planned to be discussed behind closed doors.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, after talks with Peru's Foreign Minister Carlos Espinosa, stated that the security issues of Russia, Ukraine and the entire region would be the first item on the meeting's agenda. According to him, Moscow welcomes such an approach.

Lavrov also explained that during the current round the parties must agree on principles that will subsequently be approved as part of a comprehensive settlement of the conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called security guarantees for Ukraine one of the main topics of the talks.

Ahead of the trilateral meeting, the U.S. special envoys will hold talks with representatives of NATO, the European Union and Ukraine. As Jared Kushner reported on the social network X, the parties will discuss issues of European security and the future of Ukraine.

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