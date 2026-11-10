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Issues of developing the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia discussed - PHOTO

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Issues of developing the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia discussed - PHOTO

Issues of developing the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia, as well as expanding bilateral cooperation, were discussed.

According to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, on November 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Serbia to Azerbaijan, Dragan Vladisavljevic.

At the beginning of the meeting, the ambassador, who was awarded the "Dostlug" Order by President Ilham Aliyev for his services in developing relations between the two countries, was presented with the award along with the head of state's congratulations.

Dragan Vladisavljevic expressed deep gratitude for the high award, noting that he regards it as evidence of the high appreciation of Azerbaijani-Serbian relations.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the high level of relations between the two countries, based on friendship and mutual respect. Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the role of political dialogue, mutual visits, and high-level contacts in the development of bilateral ties.

The parties noted the importance of mutual support for the norms and principles of international law, in particular the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

Also discussed were the expansion of economic and trade ties in recent years, the stimulation of mutual investments, and the development of cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, industry, agriculture, tourism, and the humanitarian sphere.

In addition, an exchange of views took place on issues of cooperation within regional and international organizations, the coordination of positions on matters of mutual interest, and the continuation of mutual support.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the ambassador, who is completing his diplomatic mission, was wished success in his further activities. Dragan Vladisavljevic thanked for the support and cooperation extended to him during his time working in Azerbaijan and expressed confidence in the further development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

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