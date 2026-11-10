 President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye for visit | 1news.az
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President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye for visit

1news Staff19:40 - Today
President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye for visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye on November 10 to attend the Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) at the invitation of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Antalya International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed at the airport by Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Binali Yıldırım, Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Kürşad Zorlu, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Fuat Oktay, Member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Governor of Antalya Province Hulusi Şahin, and other officials.

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