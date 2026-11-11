 Price of Azerbaijani oil falls below $100 per barrel | 1news.az
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Price of Azerbaijani oil falls below $100 per barrel

1news Staff09:50 - Today
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Price of Azerbaijani oil falls below $100 per barrel

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the world market fell by $1.5, or 1.49%, to $99.4.

As Report informs, citing a source on the oil market, at the close of trading the price of January futures for Brent crude oil amounted to $90.56 per barrel.

The price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan fell by $1.05, or 1.09%, to $95.13 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

It should be noted that the minimum price of Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 — $15.81 per barrel, and the maximum in July 2008, when it reached $149.66.

In Azerbaijan, this grade of oil is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. SOCAR's share in the contract is 35.3%.

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