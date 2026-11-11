 Erdogan thanks Azerbaijan for support in preparations for COP31 | 1news.az
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Erdogan thanks Azerbaijan for support in preparations for COP31

1news Staff15:05 - Today
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Erdogan thanks Azerbaijan for support in preparations for COP31

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support in the preparations for COP31.

According to Report, the head of the Turkish state made the statement during his speech at the Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

The head of state noted that a number of countries should be thanked for the support provided in preparing for the international event:

"I hope that the decisions taken within the framework of COP31 will benefit all of humanity. In this regard, I express my appreciation to the UN Secretary-General for the support provided. I also thank Brazil and Azerbaijan, which shared with us the experience they gained during their COP presidencies."

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