 Price of Azerbaijani oil approaches $101 per barrel | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Economy

Price of Azerbaijani oil approaches $101 per barrel

1news Staff09:45 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Price of Azerbaijani oil approaches $101 per barrel

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the global market rose by $1.23, or 1.24%, to $100.63.

As Report informs, citing a source on the oil market, at the close of trading the price of January futures for Brent crude was $92.72 per barrel.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $1.51, or 1.59%, to $96.64 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Note that the minimum price of Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 — $15.81 per barrel, and the maximum in July 2008, when it reached $149.66.

In Azerbaijan, oil of this brand is produced under the contract for the development of the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) block of fields. SOCAR's share in the contract is 35.3%.

Share:
491

In focus

President's Diary

Mehriban Aliyeva shares a post on the occasion of Constitution Day - PHOTO

Opinion

Not the Maya, but Brussels: Italian political scientist explains to 1news.az who is setting a new doomsday date for Europe, and why

Society

Azerbaijan to allocate 68.4 million manats next year to cover the expenses of media structures

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Economy

Price of Azerbaijani oil approaches $101 per barrel

Sahil Babayev: Azerbaijan's dependence on oil revenues is declining

Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan stood at 5.6% over 10 months

Price of Azerbaijani oil falls below $100 per barrel

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Azeri Light price approaches $107

Azerbaijan to tax income margin on bond sales

Azerbaijan hands Ministry of Finance a corporate governance role in state companies

Profit tax payments from Shah Deniz shareholders forecast at 1.42 billion manats for 2027

Latest news

Media: U.S. considering direct talks with Iran

Today, 12:55

Czech Republic may hand over 16 L-39 Skyfox combat trainer aircraft to Ukraine

Today, 12:45

Startup of Trump's son in talks with Israel over supply of 1,000 robots for Hamas tunnels

Today, 12:40

Matviyenko: Armenia will lose a lot if it withdraws from the CSTO

Today, 12:37

Not the Maya, but Brussels: Italian political scientist explains to 1news.az who is setting a new doomsday date for Europe, and why

Today, 12:35

Azerbaijan to allocate 68.4 million manats next year to cover the expenses of media structures

Today, 12:15

Armenia's parliament discusses legislative package on TRIPP

Today, 11:42

Two supertankers carrying oil exploded in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 11:25

Netflix has released a teaser for the final season of "Emily in Paris" - VIDEO

Today, 11:20

Media: Indonesian Vice President Raka resigns after scandal

Today, 11:12

Witkoff hopes peace has come closer after talks in Abu Dhabi

Today, 11:05

Draft of Armenia's new Constitution to be published next week – media

Today, 10:40

The Nurmagomedov-Dvalishvili brawl at an Abu Dhabi hotel: what are UFC and its rivals really selling? - VIDEO

Today, 10:23

Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Moscow

Today, 10:05

Armenia's ambassador to Russia is packing his bags — newspaper

Today, 10:00

Price of Azerbaijani oil approaches $101 per barrel

Today, 09:45

UEFA Nations League: Eight group-stage matches to be played today

Today, 09:30

Sixteen people injured in bus crash in Turkey

Today, 09:15

Mammadov: South Caucasus is a region only in the geographical sense

Today, 08:57

Xi Jinping: Beijing will take the interests of Taiwan's residents into account in the event of reunification

Today, 08:53
All news