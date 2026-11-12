Stubb says a meeting of the U.S., Russia, Ukraine and Europe is possible in one or two weeks

A meeting involving representatives of the United States, Russia, Ukraine and Europe is possible in one or two weeks, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.

"There may be a new meeting at the technical level between the Americans, Ukrainians, Russians and Europeans in one or two weeks. That would be a success," he told CNN.

At the same time, he urged waiting for the results of the visit to Moscow by U.S. President's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"I think there is a real possibility that the Europeans will be at the negotiating table," the president explained.

Stubb added that dialogue is necessary, which is why he and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre had earlier called Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On October 27, Stubb and Støre held a telephone conversation with President Putin, in which they discussed a Ukrainian settlement. A statement from the Finnish leader's office noted that the president of Finland and the prime minister of Norway were not speaking with Putin on behalf of all of Europe, but were only presenting the positions of Helsinki and Oslo.

Source: Interfax