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President of Montenegro announces plans to visit Azerbaijan

1news Staff16:32 - Today
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President of Montenegro announces plans to visit Azerbaijan

Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović stated that his visit to Azerbaijan is on the agenda and that the sides are working on organizing it.

He said this in response to a question from a Report correspondent in Dublin, ahead of the start of the European Political Community (EPC) summit.

"Right now our teams — my administration and the administration of the president of Azerbaijan — are discussing this issue. At present, we are coordinating the date of the visit. I think I may come to the Baku Global Forum. We are just trying to align our schedules in order to combine the visit with that event," he noted.

Touching on the introduction of a visa regime for Azerbaijani citizens, the president of Montenegro explained that this decision is linked to the country's process of joining the European Union. According to him, Montenegro has fully aligned its visa policy with EU requirements, fulfilling the relevant obligations.

Milatović expressed hope that the accession treaty could be signed in the first half of next year. He noted that much will depend on the timing of the elections, but he considers such a scenario quite likely.

"This will be a huge step forward for us," the president emphasized.

Speaking about tourism cooperation with Azerbaijan, Milatović noted that Montenegro remains an attractive destination for foreign guests, including from Azerbaijan. He emphasized the importance of tourism for the country's economy and invited Azerbaijani tourists to visit Montenegro.

The president of Montenegro also gave a positive assessment of the upcoming European Political Community summit, which will be held in Azerbaijan in 2028, saying that he is looking forward to the event.

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