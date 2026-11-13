Opening ceremony of the Eternity-2026 exercises held in Baku - PHOTO

On November 12, with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, the opening ceremony of the computer-assisted command and staff exercises Eternity-2026 was held in our country.

This was stated in information from the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"In the exercises taking place at the War Games Center of the Institute of Military Management of the National Defense University, along with servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, personnel of the Security Department of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC and the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities are also involved.

First, the bright memory of those who died for the freedom of the three countries was honored with a minute of silence. The national anthems of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey were played.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Major General Vugar Aliverdiyev conveyed to the participants of the event the greetings of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and wished them success in carrying out the assigned tasks. It was noted that more than 200 personnel from the three countries have been involved in the exercises.

After the speeches, the participants of the ceremony were presented with detailed information about the goals of the exercises, the assigned tasks, and the activities of the relevant state structures.

It was reported that the purpose of the regularly held exercises is to improve the coordination of joint actions to protect regional economic projects and strategic facilities, and to develop the operational and analytical skills of the participants in ensuring security during the transportation of natural resources.

It should be noted that the computer-assisted command and staff exercises "Eternity-2026," which are important in terms of expanding cooperation and exchanging experience, will continue until November 20," the agency's information notes.