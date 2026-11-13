 Opening ceremony of the Eternity-2026 exercises held in Baku - PHOTO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Opening ceremony of the Eternity-2026 exercises held in Baku - PHOTO

1news Staff10:50 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Opening ceremony of the Eternity-2026 exercises held in Baku - PHOTO

On November 12, with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey, the opening ceremony of the computer-assisted command and staff exercises Eternity-2026 was held in our country.

This was stated in information from the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"In the exercises taking place at the War Games Center of the Institute of Military Management of the National Defense University, along with servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, personnel of the Security Department of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC and the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities are also involved.

First, the bright memory of those who died for the freedom of the three countries was honored with a minute of silence. The national anthems of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey were played.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Major General Vugar Aliverdiyev conveyed to the participants of the event the greetings of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and wished them success in carrying out the assigned tasks. It was noted that more than 200 personnel from the three countries have been involved in the exercises.

After the speeches, the participants of the ceremony were presented with detailed information about the goals of the exercises, the assigned tasks, and the activities of the relevant state structures.

It was reported that the purpose of the regularly held exercises is to improve the coordination of joint actions to protect regional economic projects and strategic facilities, and to develop the operational and analytical skills of the participants in ensuring security during the transportation of natural resources.

It should be noted that the computer-assisted command and staff exercises "Eternity-2026," which are important in terms of expanding cooperation and exchanging experience, will continue until November 20," the agency's information notes.

Share:
967

In focus

Politics

Azerbaijan did not join three documents adopted by the European Political Community

Opinion

London has become a strategic partner for Baku: what opportunities the declaration with the United Kingdom opens up

Society

Media and Communications Council warns media against manipulative presentation of news

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Politics

Azerbaijan did not join three documents adopted by the European Political Community

Azerbaijan's defense minister offers condolences to the Turkish side

Ukrainian media widely covered the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine - PHOTO

Opening ceremony of the Eternity-2026 exercises held in Baku - PHOTO

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the Khankendi stadium

Turkey's president congratulates his Azerbaijani counterpart on Victory Day

Erdogan: No one is capable of overshadowing the brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev: Shusha did not lose its national spirit during 28 years of occupation

Latest news

Ex-head of Nvidia summoned to U.S. Senate hearings

Today, 14:12

Sánchez: Spain will be governed from Madrid, not from the U.S. or Israel

Today, 14:08

Trump intends to "resolve the Cuba issue" before the end of his presidential term

Today, 14:05

London has become a strategic partner for Baku: what opportunities the declaration with the United Kingdom opens up

Today, 14:00

Declaration on the key principles of European security adopted in Dublin

Today, 13:58

Paris expects up to 60,000 demonstrators at November 14 protests

Today, 13:55

In St. Petersburg, a native of Azerbaijan killed his former partner near a women's aid center - VIDEO

Today, 13:40

Iceland's prime minister dodges Macron's embrace

Today, 13:20

Azerbaijan did not join three documents adopted by the European Political Community

Today, 13:00

Media and Communications Council warns media against manipulative presentation of news

Today, 12:55

It has become known who took over Nvidia after Jensen Huang's scandalous resignation - PHOTO

Today, 12:45

Toyota car explodes in Moscow, driver injured

Today, 12:40

Sellers in Azerbaijan to be fined for deceiving customers on weight and prices

Today, 12:15

Japarov dismisses Kyrgyzstan's ambassador to Ukraine amid scandal

Today, 11:55

Azerbaijan's defense minister offers condolences to the Turkish side

Today, 11:17

Sustainable urban development practices discussed at the Türkiye Pavilion during COP31 with the participation of the Karabakh Revival Fund - PHOTO

Today, 11:15

Ukrainian media widely covered the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine - PHOTO

Today, 11:05

Iran can increase the range of its missiles, IRGC says

Today, 11:00

Gas carrier hits mine in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 10:53

Opening ceremony of the Eternity-2026 exercises held in Baku - PHOTO

Today, 10:50
All news