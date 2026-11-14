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Valiyev: Azerbaijan-UK declaration moves ties beyond energy

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Valiyev: Azerbaijan-UK declaration moves ties beyond energy

The Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed by the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Nov. 12, 2026, in Dublin takes bilateral relations beyond their traditional energy core, Javid Valiyev, deputy chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), said.

Energy cooperation has long been one of the main pillars of the relationship, with British companies, above all BP, involved in the development of Azerbaijan's oil and gas industry and its integration into international markets, Valiyev said. For London, Azerbaijan has been a partner in diversifying energy supplies, he said.

The declaration extends cooperation to defense, security, trade, investment, transport connectivity, education, science and technological innovation, reducing the dependence of bilateral ties on hydrocarbons, Valiyev said.

The document reaffirms Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders, and records British support for the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process through bilateral dialogue. That support carries weight because the United Kingdom is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and can contribute to the international legitimacy of the emerging peace architecture, Valiyev said.

For Azerbaijan, lasting peace with Armenia is tied to new regional economic opportunities, transport connectivity and the transformation of the South Caucasus into a more integrated economic and logistical space, he said.

The declaration also provides explicit support for the development of the Middle Corridor. Cooperation with British financial institutions, infrastructure companies and investors could help modernize transport infrastructure, expand logistics capacity and attract international investment, Valiyev said.

In defense, the two sides committed to training, capacity-building, interoperability and the exploration of further opportunities in the defense industry. The document also envisages closer cooperation between law-enforcement institutions, particularly in border management and legal affairs.

The declaration does not establish mutual defense obligations or an automatic security guarantee, and a strategic partnership should be distinguished from a formal military alliance, Valiyev said.

The second and third pillars identify renewable energy, infrastructure, financial markets, green financing and low-carbon technologies as priority areas, along with artificial intelligence, digital governance, scientific research and innovation.

The sides agreed to hold annual Strategic Partnership meetings to review progress, set priorities and monitor the implementation of commitments. The Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation is to translate political commitments into economic initiatives, with the next stage focused on priority projects, private-sector participation and measurable objectives in each of the three pillars, Valiyev said.

Expert-level contacts have also intensified. Since 2023 the AIR Center and the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) have jointly organized roundtable discussions on regional realities in the South Caucasus; the 2024 session dealt with COP29, held in Azerbaijan, and the 2026 session with the peace agenda in the region. The AIR Center also holds policy discussions with the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in London.

AIR Center delegations have attended both editions of the Azerbaijan-UK Policy Dialogue organized by ADA University, the first held in Baku in September 2025 and the second in London in November 2026, hosted by the IISS.

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