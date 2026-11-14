Pashinyan: Yerevan and Ankara are close to normalizing relations

Armenia and Turkey are close to a full normalization of diplomatic relations.

As 1news.az reports citing Interfax, this was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"I am confident that in the near future we will achieve a full settlement of relations with Turkey. A few days ago I held a very positive meeting with Turkish President (Recep Tayyip – ed.) Erdogan. Both sides noted that there is progress and that we are very close to the last step – establishing diplomatic relations and fully opening the borders," Pashinyan said.