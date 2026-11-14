Trump plans to hold a meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping at the APEC summit

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during his trip to China for the APEC summit, American media report, citing a White House representative.



The official told journalists that Trump plans to raise the issue of reducing nuclear arsenals. "We do not expect that any agreement will be reached," he added.

Media reports note that the meeting is scheduled for November 19.

At the same time, the White House noted that a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin is not yet planned.



In addition, Trump has no contacts scheduled with the North Korean leadership.

The White House representative said that the U.S. president will be accompanied during the trip by, in particular, businessman Elon Musk, but he will not attend Trump's meeting with Putin and Xi Jinping.

The APEC summit will take place on November 18-19.

Source: INTERFAX.RU