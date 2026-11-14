 Azerbaijan's net financial assets reach 110 billion manats | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan's net financial assets reach 110 billion manats

1news Staff11:25 - Today
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Azerbaijan's net financial assets reach 110 billion manats

Azerbaijan's net financial assets as of October 1, 2026, amounted to 109 billion 880.7 million manats.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in the Chamber of Accounts' opinion on the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027."

According to the document, the indicator reflects the difference between the country's financial assets (133 billion 777 million manats) and its financial liabilities (23 billion 896.3 million manats).

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