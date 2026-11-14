 Azerbaijan increased gas exports to Syria by 1.5 times in September | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan increased gas exports to Syria by 1.5 times in September

1news Staff15:20 - Today
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Azerbaijan increased gas exports to Syria by 1.5 times in September

In January-September 2026, Syria received 1 billion 197.1 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan via the territory of Turkey.

As 1news.az reports, these figures are cited in a report by Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Deliveries of Azerbaijani gas to Syria began on August 2, 2025.

According to EPDK, in September 2026, 157 million cubic meters of natural gas were delivered to Syria (+55.92% compared with the figure a year earlier).

Overall, in the nine months of 2026, Turkey exported 1 billion 788.51 million cubic meters of natural gas, which is 15.4% more than the figure for the same period last year. In September, the volume of exports amounted to 259.57 million cubic meters (+11.67%).

Gas exports from Turkey to Bulgaria in January-September amounted to 535.94 million cubic meters, North Macedonia received 0.75 million cubic meters, and Hungary — 54.73 million cubic meters.

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