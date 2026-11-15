 Leyla Aliyeva highlights the importance of expanding cooperation among women of the Turkic world | 1news.az
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Leyla Aliyeva highlights the importance of expanding cooperation among women of the Turkic world

1news Staff00:08 - Today
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Leyla Aliyeva highlights the importance of expanding cooperation among women of the Turkic world

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva took part in a panel discussion on the topic "Women and Climate Investments: Empowering Women Leaders of the Turkic World in the Fight Against Climate Change," held at the Azerbaijan pavilion as part of the COP31 conference taking place in Antalya, Turkey.

As 1news.az reports, speaking at the opening of the event, Leyla Aliyeva spoke about the role of women in the life of society and the importance of developing their potential.

She emphasized the need to expand cooperation between Turkic states in this direction.

Noting the active participation of women in the projects of the IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva stated that the initiatives being implemented, especially in the regions, open up new opportunities for women.

Also speaking at the panel discussion were Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan Bahar Muradova, Minister of Family and Social Services of Turkey Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva, and Chairperson of the Board of the Association for the Development of Women's Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan Sakina Babayeva.

During the speeches, the main attention was paid to increasing the economic activity of women in the fight against climate change, expanding their access to climate investments, and ensuring their participation in decision-making processes.

In addition, the importance of developing cooperation between women entrepreneurs of the Turkic world, exchanging experience, and implementing joint innovative initiatives was emphasized.

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