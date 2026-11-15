WSJ: Iran has retained up to 2,500 missiles, contradicting Trump's statements

Iran possesses an arsenal of between 1,500 and 2,500 missiles, which allows Tehran to strike U.S. and allied targets in the event of a renewed full-scale war.

As 1news.az reports, The Wall Street Journal writes about this, citing U.S. intelligence.

It is noted that this contradicts statements by U.S. President Donald Trump and other representatives of his administration about the virtually complete destruction of the Islamic Republic's military potential.

According to the publication, Iran continues to rebuild its missile arsenal, although more slowly than before the start of the war. Previously accumulated components are mainly being used for this. In addition, the country retains significant stocks of drones and short-range missiles.

Simone Ledeen, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, noted that even the minimum estimate of 1,500 missiles means the restoration of more than half of Iran's prewar arsenal. The restoration of Iranian missile stockpiles has become a factor in the Trump administration's discussions about whether strikes on Iran should be resumed.

Experts note that these are only approximate figures, since Tehran classifies data on its stockpiles, uses weapons from various manufacturers, and stores components at underground facilities. Nevertheless, according to officials, it is obvious that Iran retains an impressive supply of missiles.

As the WSJ notes, Iran has also increased the effectiveness of strikes on targets in the Middle East thanks to improvements in intelligence, targeting systems, and tactics for the combined use of missiles and drones. In this, according to the publication, it is being assisted by allies, including Russia.

According to expert estimates, Moscow is providing Tehran with assistance in the form of intelligence data, satellite imagery, technology, and military expertise. There are also reports of the possible transfer of modified "Shahed" drones and man-portable air defense systems.