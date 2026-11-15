Iran says it has not discussed suspending uranium enrichment with the U.S.

Iran and the United States are not discussing the possibility of suspending or reducing the level of uranium enrichment.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei during a press conference in Tehran.

According to him, the talks between the parties have not yet reached that stage.

"No, right now we are not at that stage at all. All this time we have in principle not been discussing and have not discussed the details related to the nuclear topic," he noted.

Baghaei added that Iran will not leave unanswered any military attack directed against it by the United States or other countries.