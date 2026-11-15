Manchester United does not intend to let Mazraoui go

Manchester United does not plan to sell or release defender Noussair Mazraoui in the winter transfer window.

As 1news.az reports with reference to The Daily Briefing, the Mancunians are not going to part with the player in the winter transfer window, as they believe that thanks to his ability to play in several positions in defense, Mazraoui has become one of the team's most useful footballers.

Juventus, Milan and Saudi clubs are showing interest in the player.

The 29-year-old African's current contract with the Mancunian club runs until the end of June 2028. Noussair's transfer value is estimated at 18 million euros.