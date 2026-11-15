Cyberattack on archives in the X social network: unknown actors altered links in posts by Trump, McDonald's and Burger King - PHOTO

Unknown individuals have replaced links in old posts by U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as by such well-known companies as McDonald's and Burger King, on social media.

As 1news.az reports, citing the New York Post, the incident mainly affected posts published on the X platform (formerly Twitter) in 2011-2013.

Thus, links posted by Burger King in publications about restaurant addresses redirected users to pages about Adolf Hitler and Nazi concentration camps. One of McDonald's links led to a page with information about the September 11 terrorist attacks.

It is reported that links were also changed in about 20 old posts on Donald Trump's account - through them users were taken to various gaming and entertainment content.

According to preliminary versions, what happened is connected to the Bitly link-shortening service. It is assumed that the unknown actors changed the final redirect addresses of the old links.

Who exactly is behind the incident has not yet been established. At the same time, the fact of a direct hack of the social network accounts themselves has not been confirmed.