Mikayil Jabbarov names the main tasks of Azerbaijan's economy

Access to financial resources and financing is one of the main tasks facing Azerbaijan's economy.

As Report informs, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said this at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis during the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027."

According to him, capital-intensive industrial projects require financing for 10 years and more. For these purposes, relevant structures are working on establishing long-term financing mechanisms, stimulating long-term savings in the national currency, and expanding cashless payments. This year, a legislative framework for venture and crowdfunding financing mechanisms has been created, and steps are also being taken to prepare a new regulatory framework for capital markets and crypto assets.

Jabbarov noted that the next challenge is increasing the profitability of sovereign resources. "Our strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed the external public debt, and this is a significant advantage for the country. Increasing the profitability of the reserves and effectively directing a certain part of them toward long-term financing of the country's economy are also among the important tasks," the minister said.

According to him, another challenge is the timely and effective execution of budget expenditures, including capital expenditures. "Under conditions of fiscal optimization, the timely and maximally efficient spending of every manat allocated from the budget is of particular importance. Strict observance of project implementation deadlines and strengthening executive discipline are among the main tasks before us. It is also necessary to create more favorable conditions for private sector investments. At the stage of the state's transition from the role of investor to the role of partner, expanding opportunities for private capital is an important condition. In this direction, along with the existing investment incentive mechanism, new targeted tax incentives by areas and clusters are continuing. An example is the recently approved package of tax benefits for a period of up to 20 years for innovations, startups, and technology parks," Jabbarov noted.