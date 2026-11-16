President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to Azerbaijan's Labor Code

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendment, when work is carried out at open workplaces (including at installations at such workplaces) in windy weather, employees will be granted breaks in the established manner, and work will be suspended.

In addition, when wind force ranges from 6 to 8 on the scale, the performance of work with ground cranes will be permitted in the cases provided for by the technical certificates of those cranes. When wind force exceeds 8, all types of work using such cranes will be suspended.

It should be noted that, according to current legislation, when working outdoors in conditions of low temperature and strong wind, as well as during the cold season in unheated enclosed premises, employees are granted breaks for warming up, or work is suspended.

When work is performed in hot weather at open workplaces at an air temperature above 41 degrees Celsius, or during the cold season in enclosed but unheated premises at a temperature below plus 14 degrees Celsius, employees are granted breaks in the manner established by this article, and work is suspended.

The breaks are included in working time, and wages for the duration of these breaks are paid according to the employees' tariff salary.

In the event of a work suspension, downtime is paid as downtime occurring through no fault of the employee, in an amount of no less than two-thirds of the tariff salary.