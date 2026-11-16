Hikmet Hajiyev and NATO special representative discuss prospects of Azerbaijan's partnership with the alliance - PHOTO

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev and NATO Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Kevin Hamilton discussed issues of developing the partnership between Azerbaijan and the alliance.

As 1news.az reports, Hikmet Hajiyev announced this on the social network X.

"During the meeting, a constructive exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects for the development of the partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO, including the need to develop new models of cooperation. We also discussed Azerbaijan's role as an active and reliable partner of NATO, noting its significant military potential and strategic geographical location, as well as the country's contribution to the development of regional connectivity and ensuring Europe's energy security," Hajiyev wrote.