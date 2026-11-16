Kazimov: exchange rate to stay main anchor of macroeconomic stability in 2027

The exchange rate will remain the main pillar of macroeconomic stability in 2027, Chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov said.

Kazimov spoke during the discussion of the draft law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027" at a plenary session of the Milli Majlis, AZERTAC reported.

Keeping inflation within the target range will stay the main goal of the Central Bank's monetary policy in 2027, he said. Monetary policy decisions will rest on macroeconomic forecasts and analysis.

A surplus external balance will support equilibrium on the foreign exchange market, he said.

Short-term money market rates will serve as the supporting operational target of monetary policy, he said. The Central Bank will keep those rates within the interest rate corridor using the instruments available to it.

Work on improving the operational framework of monetary policy will continue, Kazimov said.