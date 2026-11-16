Azerbaijani Carpets Showcased in Bulgaria with Support from PASHA Holding - PHOTO

PASHA Holding, one of Azerbaijan’s leading business groups, together with its subsidiaries PASHA Bank and Kapital Bank, continues to support initiatives aimed at preserving Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage and promoting it internationally.

On November 11, the exhibition “Azerbaijani Carpets: Threads of Heritage,” dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, opened in Sofia, Bulgaria. Jointly organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bulgaria, Azerkhalcha OJSC, and the National Ethnographic Museum, the exhibition showcased the heritage of Azerbaijani carpet weaving alongside contemporary artistic interpretations of the craft.

As part of the initiative, PASHA Holding, PASHA Bank, and Kapital Bank supported the donation of five Azerbaijani carpets to the National Ethnographic Museum: “Achma-Yumma,” “Karabakh,” “Nakhchivan,” “Pazyryk,” and “Shabekeli.” Featuring distinctive patterns and ornaments of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, these pieces help introduce Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage to international audiences and strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

Alongside traditional Azerbaijani carpets, the exhibition featured contemporary pieces created in collaboration with artists and designers, including contributions from Rufat Ismayil, Rashad Alakbarov, Aidan Salakhova, Samira Allahverdiyeva, and Sama Mammadli.

Elmar Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, and Emin Mammadov, Chairman of the Management Board of Azerkhalcha OJSC, delivered remarks at the opening ceremony.

Preserving Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, presenting it in contemporary forms, and passing it on to future generations are among PASHA Holding’s key corporate social responsibility priorities. By supporting initiatives in culture and the arts, the Group continues to promote Azerbaijan’s national heritage internationally and help strengthen cultural ties with other countries.