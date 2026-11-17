Relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan are of strategic importance and continue to develop, opening new opportunities for cooperation.

According to Report, this was written on the social network X by the assistant to the president of Azerbaijan, head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, following meetings with the EU Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs Olof Skoog and Deputy Secretary General for Peace, Security and Defense David Zvach.

H. Hajiyev noted that recent high-level contacts have given additional impetus to bilateral relations and contributed to advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"Azerbaijan's role as a reliable energy partner for Europe and its contribution to strengthening regional transport links, in particular through the Middle Corridor, open significant opportunities for further cooperation. New areas of engagement, including renewable energy, digitalization, innovation, and investment, are also becoming increasingly important, expanding the scope of the bilateral agenda.

We emphasized the importance of maintaining the momentum gained and translating our discussions into mutually beneficial results," Hikmet Hajiyev stressed.