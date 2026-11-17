On the global market, the price of a barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude fell by $3.92 (3.82%) to $98.76.

As a source on the oil market told BR, January futures for Brent crude were trading at $93.04 per barrel.

The price of one barrel of Azeri Light on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan fell by $3.97 (4.02%), to $94.82.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an oil price of $65.

It should be recalled that the minimum price for Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the maximum in July 2008 ($149.66).

In Azerbaijan, oil is produced mainly under the agreement on the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company (SOCAR) in the contract is 35.3%.