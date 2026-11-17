The American publication Hollywood Life has released a list of actresses who could play the role of the new James Bond girl in the next film about the legendary British agent.

After the news emerged about the new performer in the role of agent 007, who will be played by “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson, the attention of the franchise's fans shifted to who will become his on-screen love interest.

Among the potential candidates, Hollywood Life names Margaret Qualley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sydney Sweeney, Florence Pugh and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

One of the most likely contenders is considered to be Margaret Qualley (“The Substance,” “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”). Earlier, she topped the list of actresses compiled on the basis of Oddschecker bookmakers' forecasts and published by the Scottish daily newspaper The Scotsman. The British publication GQ also included her among the main favorites.

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen's Gambit”) occupies second position in the bookmakers' ranking. Among other contenders mentioned are Sydney Sweeney (“The Housemaid”) and Florence Pugh (“Little Women”), as well as the star of the series “Normal People,” Daisy Edgar-Jones.

At the same time, it is emphasized that at the time of publication none of the actresses has been officially confirmed for the role.

The term “Bond Girl” is commonly used to designate the female characters of the James Bond franchise. As a rule, these are heroines connected with the main character by romantic relationships, however among them there are also allies, secret agents and adversaries of the famous spy.

Over the more than 60-year history of the film franchise, this image has changed significantly: from the predominantly romantic heroines of the first films to independent characters capable of acting on equal terms with agent 007.

One of the first and most recognizable Bond girls was the Swiss actress Ursula Andress, who played Honey Ryder in the film “Dr. No” (1962). Among the other best-known actresses who have appeared in this role are Shirley Eaton (“Goldfinger”), Honor Blackman (“Goldfinger”), Diana Rigg (“On Her Majesty's Secret Service”), Jane Seymour (“Live and Let Die”), Michelle Yeoh (“Tomorrow Never Dies”), Halle Berry (“Die Another Day”) and Eva Green (“Casino Royale”).

In later films of the franchise, this role was also performed by Olga Kurylenko, Léa Seydoux, Monica Bellucci and Ana de Armas.