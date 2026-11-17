The Revenue Service of Georgia has introduced new service fees for processing re-export operations involving passenger cars from Georgia.

As of November 16, 2026, a resolution has come into force under which the fee for processing one passenger car under the re-export regime, classified under heading 8703 of the Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity (with the exception of re-export following the temporary import procedure), will amount to 450 lari (295 manats), 1news.az reports, citing Georgia Online.

It is noted that such a fee had not been established previously. Until now, payment for the re-export procedure was made at the Service Agency of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and cost about 600 lari (394 manats), and now another 450 lari is added to this amount.

It is emphasized that the re-export of passenger cars is showing a downward trend: over the 9 months of 2026, 63,141 cars with a total value of 1.5 billion dollars (2.55 billion manats) were exported abroad from Georgia, which is 475 million dollars (807.5 million manats) (or 24%) less compared to the same period last year. The decline in car exports is linked to a reduction in deliveries to the largest sales markets — Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan.