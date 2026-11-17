In recent days, some media outlets and social networks have spread information that does not correspond to reality, claiming that a new restriction concerning religious figures, which was not previously envisaged, has allegedly been introduced into the Civil Service Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This was stated in a statement by the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which also notes the following: "Such an approach, in which existing legislative acts are not taken into account, is an example of manipulation that misleads the public. According to Article 4-1.3 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Freedom of Religious Belief,' when religious figures are elected or appointed to positions in state bodies, their professional religious activity has already been suspended for the period of the performance of these official duties in accordance with the legislation. Article 20.2.8 of the Civil Service Code is based precisely on this existing legal norm and systematizes an already existing requirement."

The statement emphasizes that the said provision concerns not the religious beliefs or religious education of citizens, but exclusively the legal status of persons engaged in professional religious activity: "Presenting this norm as a restriction based on religious affiliation distorts the essence of the legislation and creates an incorrect perception among the public."

"We call on the media and social network users, when disseminating information about legal acts, to refer to official sources, to conduct a comparative analysis of legislative norms taking into account the previously applicable legal regulation, and to provide the public only with accurate and verified information," the statement notes.