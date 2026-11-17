A monumental composition titled "Symphony of Infinity" has been installed in front of Azerbaijan's pavilion at the Park of Culture of Turkic States in Ankara.

The work, made of polished stainless steel, is by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Rashad Mehdiyev, 1news.az reports citing the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

A piece of contemporary monumental sculpture, the composition embodies Azerbaijan's national identity, its rich cultural memory and traditions of spiritual continuity.

The composition, built of spiral forms intersecting in space, draws on motifs characteristic of Azerbaijani ornamental art: the buta, the symbol of fire and the plasticity of Caspian waves. The double-helix DNA model placed at the center symbolizes the preservation of genetic memory and the eternity of the national cultural code, while the cyclical structure of the work reflects the idea of the "Eternity Knot."

The decorative ornaments draw on artistic elements of the carpet-weaving schools of Garabagh and Shirvan, as well as of Azerbaijan's architectural heritage.

The mirror effect of the polished steel surface creates a visual link between the work and its surroundings.

"The composition not only presents Azerbaijan's cultural heritage through a contemporary artistic language, but also embodies the idea of a cultural bridge between East and West," the Ministry of Culture stresses.