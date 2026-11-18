Azerbaijan's strategic relations and partnership with Kazakhstan matter for the development of regional cooperation across the Eurasian space, Farhad Mammadov, deputy chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism, said in a lecture for Kazakh civil servants.

Mammadov spoke on the geopolitical situation around the Caspian region at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The lecture was part of a practical program titled "Innovative technologies in public administration," organized for civil servants of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He analyzed the current geopolitical picture of the Caspian region and the main directions of political and economic cooperation among the states of the region.

Mammadov also examined the strategic importance of energy security and of transport and communication routes, the geopolitical interests of the major powers in the region and the challenges to regional security.

He drew attention to the opportunities created by the new political realities taking shape in the South Caucasus.