Sotheby's sold Vincent van Gogh's "Chataigniers en fleurs" ("Chestnut Trees in Blossom") for $190.4 million in New York, a record price at auction for the artist, after a last-minute agreement settled a dispute over the work's history during the rise of the Nazis.

The price exceeds Van Gogh's previous auction record of $117.2 million, set in 2022.

The oil painting had been estimated at $180 million before the sale and was offered as part of the Blaquier-Arrieta Collection. It was not immediately clear who bought it, and the BBC has contacted Sotheby's for comment.

Van Gogh painted the work in 1890, in the final two months of his life. It is considered one of the most important works from that period still in private hands, according to Sotheby's.

In the hours before the auction, Sotheby's announced that it had resolved a dispute between the Blaquier-Arrieta family and the heirs of the Fischer family, the painting's earlier German owners.

Representatives acting for the Fischer heirs had claimed the painting may have been sold under duress as the Nazis came to power. A lawyer for the heirs reportedly wrote to Sotheby's saying the work was sold in Amsterdam before World War Two because of financial losses the Fischer family's publishing company suffered under the Nazis, the BBC reported. The BBC has contacted the lawyer for comment.

"In recognition of the painting's complex Nazi-era history and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust, the two families have reached a mutually satisfactory resolution and the work will be sold pursuant to their agreement," Sotheby's said.

The auction house has published the provenance of the painting, tracing its owners since 1890. The German publisher Samuel Fischer acquired it in 1909, and it passed to his family after his death in 1934.

The work was deposited with Paul Cassirer in Amsterdam in 1932 or 1933 and went to Henriette and Marcel Kapferer in Paris in 1936, Sotheby's said. Four other owners followed. The Blaquier family acquired the painting in 1975 and held it for more than half a century, the auction house said.