Maleyka Abbaszade was presented to the staff of Baku State University as the university's new rector, Minister of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev wrote on his Facebook page.

Amrullayev described Abbaszade as someone whose work in education stands out.

"I am confident that Maleyka khanum's rich management experience, the contributions she has made to the development of our education and her professional work will play an important role in the coming stage of BSU's development," he wrote.

The minister wished Abbaszade success in her new post. He also thanked Elchin Babayev for his work during his time at the head of the university and for his contribution to the development of BSU.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree releasing Elchin Safarali oglu Babayev from the post of rector of Baku State University, and another decree appointing Maleyka Mehdi gizi Abbaszade to the post, Report said. A further decree released Abbaszade from the post of chairperson of the Management Board of the State Examination Center.

Babayev was appointed rector of Baku State University on March 11, 2019.

Abbaszade had headed the Management Board of the State Examination Center since 2024. She chaired the center's Board of Directors from 2016 to 2024 and the State Commission for Student Admission (TQDK) from 2000 to 2016.