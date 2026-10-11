Pakistan declares a state of emergency amid protests by Imran Khan's supporters

Pakistan's authorities have declared a state of emergency and governor's rule in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid opposition protests demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As 1news.az reports citing the newspaper Dawn, this was announced by the country's presidential administration.

The decision was made following an emergency government meeting in accordance with Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan's Constitution.

These provisions allow the federal authorities to assume additional powers to govern the region in the event of a threat of external aggression or internal unrest. The state of emergency also provides for the possibility of temporarily restricting certain rights and freedoms of citizens.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was asked to recommend that President Asif Ali Zardari use his constitutional powers to declare a state of emergency.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, power is held by the opposition party "Movement for Justice," whose supporters are holding protests demanding the release of Imran Khan.