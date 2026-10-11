Former world boxing champion in three weight classes Wilfredo Gomez dies

Former world champion in three weight classes and member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame Wilfredo Gomez of Puerto Rico has died at the age of 69.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by The Ring magazine.

The cause of death has not been disclosed. On October 29 he would have turned 70.

In the professional ring, Gomez fought 48 bouts, in which he won 44 (42 by knockout), suffered 3 defeats and drew 1 fight. He held championship belts in the World Boxing Council (WBC) versions in the super bantamweight (up to 55.22 kg, 1977-1983) and welterweight (up to 57.15 kg, 1984) divisions, and of the World Boxing Association in the super featherweight division (1985-1986).

Gomez made 17 defenses of the WBC title and finished each of them by knockout. He became the first representative of Puerto Rico to win the world amateur championship (1974).

Gomez ended his professional career in 1989. In 1995 he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.