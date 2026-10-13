Champions League: Sabah to play its second-round match against the Czech club Slavia today
On Tuesday, October 13, the Azerbaijani club Sabah will play its next match in the UEFA Champions League.
As 1news.az reports, as part of the second round of the league phase, the Masazir team will host the Czech club Slavia (Prague).
The match will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium and will begin at 20:45.
UEFA Champions League
League phase, Round II
October 13
20:45. Sabah (Azerbaijan) - Slavia (Czech Republic).
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