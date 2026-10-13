 Price of Azerbaijani oil exceeds $131 per barrel | 1news.az
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Price of Azerbaijani oil exceeds $131 per barrel

1news Staff09:58 - Today
Price of Azerbaijani oil exceeds $131 per barrel

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the world market rose by $0.81, or 0.62%, and amounted to $131.62.

A source on the oil market told Report about this.

The price of December futures for Brent crude was $134.25 per barrel.

The price of one barrel of Azeri Light on an FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $0.64, or 0.53%, to $120.7.

In Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year, the average price of 1 barrel of oil is calculated based on $65.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 — $15.81, and the highest in July 2008 — $149.66.

In Azerbaijan, oil of this brand is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the contract is 35.3%.

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